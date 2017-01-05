Sports Listen

Zeller out again for Hornets against Detroit

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 7:39 pm
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Cody Zeller of the Charlotte Hornets is not playing Thursday night at Detroit.

Zeller has been going through the NBA’s concussion protocol after he took an elbow to the head against Cleveland on Saturday. The 7-footer did not play Monday at Chicago or Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

Zeller is averaging 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and shooting 59.5 percent from the field.

