Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Partizan Belgrade gets 3-year ban from European competition
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Zero-emission boat prepares for…

Zero-emission boat prepares for round-the-world odyssey

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 8:15 am
Share

PARIS (AP) — The first self-sufficient boat powered only by emission-free energy will start a six-year trip around the world in the spring.

Energy Observer, a former multi-hull race boat converted into a green vessel equipped with solar panels, wind turbines and a hydrogen fuel cell system, will be powered by wind, the sun and self-generated hydrogen.

The 5 million euro ($5.25 million) boat, which is currently in a shipyard in Saint-Malo, will set sail from the Britany port and will make its first of 101 stops across 50 countries in Paris as part of a six-year circumnavigation.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

French environmentalist Nicolas Hulot, who attended the project presentation on Wednesday at the UNESCO headquarters, said this “boat will demonstrate that there are many solutions for energetic transition. All solutions are within nature.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Sports News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Zero-emission boat prepares for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard drill team

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1908: Theodore Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon a national monument

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Partizan Belgrade gets 3-year ban from European competition