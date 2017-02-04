Sports Listen

4 new umps as Hirschbeck, Welke, Davidson, Joyce retire

By master February 21, 2017 7:17 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Joyce has joined John Hirschbeck, Tim Welke and Bob Davidson in retiring from Major League Baseball’s umpire staff.

The commissioner’s office said Tuesday that Adam Hamari, Pat Hoberg, Gabe Morales and Carlos Torres have been promoted to the full-time staff.

Hirschbeck, the crew chief in last year’s World Series and a big league umpire since 1984, had announced his planned retirement last year, as did Welke and Davidson. Hirschbeck and Welke — who was sidelined by knee injuries — were 33-year veterans. Davidson worked his first big league game in 1982.

Paul Emmel, Mike Everitt and Sam Holbrook have been promoted to crew chiefs to replace Hirschbeck, Joyce and Welke.

Sports News
