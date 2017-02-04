76ers-Heat, Box

Ilyasova 7-15 4-5 21, Noel 2-6 3-4 7, McConnell 5-6 1-1 11, Stauskas 2-11 4-4 8, Henderson 6-12 0-0 12, Saric 1-9 2-4 4, Holmes 4-6 4-4 12, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 4-7 0-0 10, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-8 2-3 9, Randle 1-4 6-6 8. Totals 35-84 26-31 102.
Babbitt 2-5 2-2 8, Whiteside 14-17 2-3 30, Dragic 6-11 2-3 16, McGruder 0-2 0-2 0, Waiters 7-10 2-2 21, White 2-6 0-0 5, J.Johnson 4-5 2-2 10, Reed 1-4 0-0 2, Haslem 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, T.Johnson 5-9 6-8 16, Ellington 4-7 1-1 11. Totals 48-82 17-23 125.
|Philadelphia
|17
|35
|23
|27—102
|Miami
|32
|32
|36
|25—125
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 6-23 (Ilyasova 3-7, Rodriguez 2-2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4, Saric 0-3, Randle 0-3, Stauskas 0-4), Miami 12-22 (Waiters 5-6, Dragic 2-2, Ellington 2-4, Babbitt 2-4, White 1-2, J.Johnson 0-1, McGruder 0-1, Haslem 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 33 (Holmes 9), Miami 49 (Whiteside 20). Assists_Philadelphia 20 (Stauskas 6), Miami 28 (Dragic 8). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 21, Miami 24. Technicals_Henderson.
