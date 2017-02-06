76ers-Pistons, Box

Covington 2-10 5-7 11, Ilyasova 1-8 1-2 3, Okafor 7-11 2-7 16, McConnell 5-9 0-0 10, Stauskas 2-7 0-0 4, Holmes 1-2 0-0 2, Noel 2-4 1-2 5, Saric 6-14 0-0 13, Rodriguez 4-8 0-0 10, Randle 1-1 3-3 5, Henderson 3-7 2-2 8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-4 5-5 9. Totals 36-85 19-28 96.
Morris 9-16 1-1 19, Leuer 5-9 1-1 12, Drummond 8-14 0-0 16, Jackson 4-12 4-4 14, Caldwell-Pope 4-11 2-2 12, Harris 3-10 3-3 9, Johnson 3-9 2-3 8, Baynes 5-8 2-2 12, Smith 5-10 1-1 11, Gbinije 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 16-17 113.
|Philadelphia
|27
|19
|21
|29—
|96
|Detroit
|24
|31
|34
|24—113
3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 5-28 (Rodriguez 2-4, Covington 2-5, Saric 1-5, McConnell 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Henderson 0-2, Stauskas 0-5, Ilyasova 0-5), Detroit 5-22 (Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Jackson 2-7, Leuer 1-2, Harris 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Morris 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 41 (McConnell 7), Detroit 60 (Drummond 17). Assists_Philadelphia 19 (Saric 4), Detroit 22 (Jackson 6). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 17, Detroit 19. Technicals_Stauskas, Henderson. A_14,731 (19,971).
Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies