Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 800 Coaching Victories

800 Coaching Victories

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 8:42 pm < a min read
Share

Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school worked at listed (x-active):

Through Feb. 7, 2017
1. Pat Summitt, Tennessee 1098
2. x-Tara VanDerveer, Stanford 1000
3. x-Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina 988
4. x-Geno Auriemma, Connecticut 978
5. x-C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers 977
6. Jody Conradt, Texas 900
7. x-Jim Foster, Chattanooga 879
8. Robin Selvig, Montana 865
9. Andy Landers, Georgia 862
10. x-Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame 842
Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » 800 Coaching Victories
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended