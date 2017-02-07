800 Coaching Victories

Women’s basketball coaches with 800 victories who have spent a minimum of 10 seasons in Division I with last school worked at listed (x-active):

Through Feb. 7, 2017 1. Pat Summitt, Tennessee 1098 2. x-Tara VanDerveer, Stanford 1000 3. x-Sylvia Hatchell, North Carolina 988 4. x-Geno Auriemma, Connecticut 978 5. x-C. Vivian Stringer, Rutgers 977 6. Jody Conradt, Texas 900 7. x-Jim Foster, Chattanooga 879 8. Robin Selvig, Montana 865 9. Andy Landers, Georgia 862 10. x-Muffet McGraw, Notre Dame 842