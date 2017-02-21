Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » A-Rod maintains he won't…

A-Rod maintains he won’t attempt playing comeback

By MARK DIDTLER February 21, 2017 3:01 pm < a min read
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Rodriguez maintains he will not attempt a comeback.

Released last August with more than a year left in his $275 million, 10-year contract, A-Rod spent his first day as New York Yankees spring training guest instructor. Asked Tuesday whether he is retired, the 41-year-old responded: “Yes, I am.”

Rodriguez said he received inquiries about possibly playing from “a few teams” after his release but decided not to pursue any of them. Any team could sign him for this year for the big league minimum of $535,000, which would be offset from the $20 million he is owed from the Yankees.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Rodriguez hit 696 home runs in a 22-year big league career, including 351 during 12 seasons with New York.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » A-Rod maintains he won't…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors handle lines during a small boat operation aboard USS Nimitz

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6409 0.0038 0.61%
L 2020 25.0260 0.0068 1.04%
L 2030 27.7096 0.0094 1.48%
L 2040 29.7502 0.0110 1.70%
L 2050 17.0168 0.0065 1.91%
G Fund 15.2344 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5362 0.0237 0.23%
C Fund 32.5153 0.0549 1.90%
S Fund 43.1201 0.0607 2.16%
I Fund 25.6715 -0.0650 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.