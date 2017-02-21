A-Rod maintains he won’t attempt playing comeback

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Rodriguez maintains he will not attempt a comeback.

Released last August with more than a year left in his $275 million, 10-year contract, A-Rod spent his first day as New York Yankees spring training guest instructor. Asked Tuesday whether he is retired, the 41-year-old responded: “Yes, I am.”

Rodriguez said he received inquiries about possibly playing from “a few teams” after his release but decided not to pursue any of them. Any team could sign him for this year for the big league minimum of $535,000, which would be offset from the $20 million he is owed from the Yankees.

Rodriguez hit 696 home runs in a 22-year big league career, including 351 during 12 seasons with New York.