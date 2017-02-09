Sports Listen

A wicked day of wind and rain at Pebble Beach

By DOUG FERGUSON February 9, 2017 6:14 pm < a min read
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am showed its mean side Thursday in high wind, rain and still no shortage of entertainment.

Even moving the tee times up an hour to avoid storms didn’t allow the opening round to finish before the greens held too much water to play. Seung-Yul Noh, Joel Dahmen and Rick Lamb each finished at Spyglass Hill at 4-under 68.

One shot behind was Jordan Spieth, still with two holes to play at Monterey Peninsula.

Spieth and Dustin Johnson caught the brunt of what amounted to a four-club wind along the coast. Johnson hit a driver, 3-wood and 4-iron into the 599-yard 12th hole and still didn’t reach the green. Asked when that ever happened on a par 5, the U.S. Open champion said, “Never.”

