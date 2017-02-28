Sports Listen

Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 1:29 am < a min read
Monday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: ATP, $1.49 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl).
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Men
First Round

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Lucas Gomez, Mexico, 6-1, 6-1.

Steve Johnson, United States def. John Isner (8), United States, 6-4, 6-4

David Goffin (5), Belgium, def. Stephane Robert, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. Stefan Kozlov, United States, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Women
First Round

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Louisa Chirico, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Pauline Parmentier, France, def. Nicole Gibbs, United States, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2.

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Andrea Petkovic (8), Germany, def. Jamie Loeb, United States, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Lesia Tsurenko (7), Ukraine, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-2, 6-1.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-1.

