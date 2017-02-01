Abilene Christian beats New Orleans in overtime 70-69

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Jalone Friday’s 3-pointer with 37 seconds left in overtime gave Abilene Christian a 70-69 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night

The loss dropped New Orleans (12-9, 7-3) into second place in the Southland Conference behind Sam Houston State (7-2).

Tevin Broyles scored with 23 seconds left to get the Privateers within a point and Abilene’s Isaiah Tripp missed a pair of free throws with 19 seconds remaining but New Orleans missed two shots in the final seconds.

Friday’s 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation snapped a tie but Nate Frye answered with a 3 to knot it at 61.

Friday scored 15 points for the Wildcats (9-12, 3-7), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Jaren Lewis and Tripp added 13 each and Jaylen Franklin 12 with seven assists.

Travin Thibodeaux had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Erik Thomas 17 points for New Orleans.

New Orleans won the first meeting, 75-66, on Dec. 29.