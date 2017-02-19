Adams hit game-winner as UConn rallies past Temple, 64-63

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Adams scored 13 points and hit a driving layup with 2.9 seconds left as UConn rallied to beat Temple 64-63 on Sunday for its fourth straight win.
Rodney Purvis finished with 18 points and five assists for the Huskies (14-12, 9-5 American), who overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to win for the seventh time in their last eight contests.
Daniel Dingle led Temple (14-14, 5-10) with 17 points. Damion Moore, Alani Moore II and Shizz Alston Jr. added 11 points apiece but Alston missed a heave at the buzzer as the Owls lost their second straight.
Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.
Trailing by 10 midway through the first half, the Huskies rallied to tie the game on a deep Purvis 3-pointer with 2:54 left.
Quinton Rose responded with a 3-pointer for Temple and after Adams hit two free throws for UConn with 1:05 left, the Huskies got the ball back when Dingle missed the front end of a one-and-one.