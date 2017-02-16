Adams leads UConn to 65-62 comeback win over Memphis

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Adams scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half to rally UConn to a 65-62 win over Memphis on Thursday night.

Christian Vital added 13 points for the Huskies (13-12, 8-5 American), who have a winning record for the first time this season.

Craig Randall II and Markel Crawford each scored 13 for Memphis, which led by as many as 17 points in the first half and by 14 at halftime.

The Huskies began chipping away, but Memphis led 60-53 with just 5 minutes left on a jumper by Jeremiah Martin.

UConn scored the next 10 points, taking lead at 61-60 on a runner in the lane by Adams with just under 2 minutes left.

A dunk by Vital with 23 seconds left gave the Huskies the 3-point cushion and Rodney Purvis put an exclamation point on the win with a dunk at the buzzer.

UConn’s Amida Brimah opened the game with an emphatic dunk from the baseline, and another on a lob pass and the Huskies ran out to an 8-3 lead.

But Memphis quickly figured things out.

A layup and a 3-pointer from Martin on consecutive trips gave the Tigers their first lead at 9-8. That was part of an 18-4 Memphis run that put the Tigers up 21-12.

A 3-point play from Dedric Lawson gave Memphis its first double-digit lead at 29-18.

Memphis went into halftime up 40-26 after Brimah fouled Lawson on a 3-point attempt and the Tiger’s star hit two of his three foul shots.

Lawson finished with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers a half game behind UConn in the race for fourth place in the AAC. The top five teams in the conference will get a bye in next month’s tournament, which will be played in Hartford.

UConn: The Huskies shot 33 percent in the first half and 54.2 percent in the second.

UP NEXT

Memphis: The Tigers have a week off before visiting Cincinnati next Thursday. The Bearcats are 23-2 and 12-1 in the American.

UConn: The Huskies go back on the road for games at Temple on Sunday and Houston next Wednesday.