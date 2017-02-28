Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetBetter Buying PowerBRACTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Agent: Andrew Bogut has…

Agent: Andrew Bogut has chosen the Cavaliers

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 8:08 pm < a min read
Share

Veteran center Andrew Bogut has chosen to join the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bogut’s agent, David Bauman of ISE, told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that Bogut plans to sign with the Cavaliers as soon as he clears waivers. Bauman anticipates that Bogut will join the defending NBA champions by this weekend.

Bogut was traded at the deadline from Dallas to Philadelphia in a deal that brought Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks. He and the 76ers agreed to part ways so Bogut could join a contender, and he had several teams lining up to add the defensive-minded center.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Bauman says the decision was “a lot harder than Bogut anticipated.” Bogut has already informed Cleveland, Boston, San Antonio and Houston of his decision.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Agent: Andrew Bogut has…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Seabees build a watch post

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6659 -0.0075 0.61%
L 2020 25.0694 -0.0237 1.04%
L 2030 27.7675 -0.0431 1.48%
L 2040 29.8160 -0.0565 1.70%
L 2050 17.0551 -0.0382 1.91%
G Fund 15.2453 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6125 0.0097 0.23%
C Fund 32.7087 -0.0833 1.90%
S Fund 42.9054 -0.4927 2.16%
I Fund 25.6781 0.0522 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.