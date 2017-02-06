Agostino helps Blues beat Flyers 2-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years, Carter Hutton had 26 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Monday night.

Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, which won for the second time in three games after coach Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock on Feb. 1, following a 1-5-0 stretch. Hutton, who allowed 13 goals in his three previous appearances, posted his first shutout since Jan. 24 and No. 3 on the season.

Michal Neuvirth made 14 stops for Philadelphia, which dropped its second straight game.

The Flyers also were shut out in their last game, a 1-0 overtime loss to Los Angeles on Saturday. Their three leading goal-scorers, Wayne Simmonds, Brayden Schenn and Jakub Voracek, have not scored in their past four games.

Advertisement

The Blues won despite being held to a season-low 16 shots. It was just the third time this season they have been held to fewer than 20 shots.

The 24-year-old Agostino was recalled from the minors on Monday after the team learned forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Agostino was leading the AHL with 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) in 48 games.

He scored on a breakaway 2:10 into the third period, beating Neuvirth under the crossbar to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. It was his first NHL goal since April 4, 2014, as a rookie with the Calgary Flames.