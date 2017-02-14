Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 9:43 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 51 37 11 3 0 77 179 121
Lehigh Valley 49 32 15 2 0 66 176 138
Providence 50 28 13 5 4 65 151 126
Bridgeport 48 30 16 1 1 62 147 139
Hershey 50 25 14 8 3 61 171 155
Springfield 49 17 23 7 2 43 119 143
Hartford 49 18 26 3 2 41 130 171
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 49 25 15 4 5 59 149 142
Albany 51 28 21 1 1 58 140 143
Toronto 49 24 21 3 1 52 152 136
St. John’s 51 23 21 6 1 53 141 155
Utica 48 19 21 6 2 46 120 140
Binghamton 49 21 25 2 1 45 123 157
Rochester 49 20 27 0 2 42 133 159
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 48 31 14 1 2 65 160 115
Chicago 52 29 17 3 3 64 174 142
Milwaukee 49 27 17 3 2 59 133 136
Iowa 51 25 19 5 2 57 130 134
Cleveland 47 23 18 2 4 52 116 124
Charlotte 48 22 23 3 0 47 119 129
Manitoba 48 19 23 3 3 44 117 147
Rockford 51 17 23 8 3 45 120 169
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 42 27 11 1 3 58 146 104
San Diego 43 26 13 2 2 56 135 111
Ontario 44 24 12 8 0 56 134 129
Tucson 42 21 16 5 0 47 120 138
Texas 46 23 20 1 2 49 148 152
Stockton 43 19 19 4 1 43 122 124
Bakersfield 44 19 19 5 1 44 123 129
San Antonio 50 21 24 4 1 47 129 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton 3, St. John’s 2, OT

WB-Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 1

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Cleveland at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.

Binghamton at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Albany, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

