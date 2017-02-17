AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|52
|37
|12
|3
|0
|77
|179
|125
|Lehigh Valley
|50
|32
|16
|2
|0
|66
|178
|141
|Providence
|51
|29
|13
|5
|4
|67
|155
|129
|Bridgeport
|49
|31
|16
|1
|1
|64
|152
|141
|Hershey
|51
|25
|15
|8
|3
|61
|174
|159
|Springfield
|50
|18
|23
|7
|2
|45
|124
|145
|Hartford
|50
|19
|26
|3
|2
|43
|133
|173
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|50
|25
|16
|4
|5
|59
|150
|148
|Albany
|53
|30
|21
|1
|1
|62
|150
|144
|Toronto
|51
|25
|22
|3
|1
|54
|159
|143
|St. John’s
|52
|23
|22
|6
|1
|53
|145
|161
|Utica
|50
|20
|22
|6
|2
|48
|127
|147
|Binghamton
|50
|22
|25
|2
|1
|47
|129
|161
|Rochester
|50
|20
|28
|0
|2
|42
|135
|164
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|50
|33
|14
|1
|2
|69
|172
|121
|Milwaukee
|51
|29
|17
|3
|2
|63
|144
|140
|Chicago
|52
|29
|17
|3
|3
|64
|174
|142
|Iowa
|53
|25
|21
|5
|2
|57
|132
|142
|Cleveland
|49
|23
|20
|2
|4
|52
|117
|130
|Charlotte
|49
|22
|24
|3
|0
|47
|122
|135
|Rockford
|53
|19
|23
|8
|3
|49
|126
|170
|Manitoba
|50
|19
|25
|3
|3
|44
|124
|159
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|43
|28
|11
|1
|3
|60
|150
|105
|San Diego
|44
|27
|13
|2
|2
|58
|140
|112
|Ontario
|45
|25
|12
|8
|0
|58
|137
|130
|Tucson
|43
|21
|17
|5
|0
|47
|121
|142
|Texas
|46
|23
|20
|1
|2
|49
|148
|152
|Stockton
|43
|19
|19
|4
|1
|43
|122
|124
|Bakersfield
|44
|19
|19
|5
|1
|44
|123
|129
|San Antonio
|52
|21
|26
|4
|1
|47
|131
|159
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Albany 4, WB-Scranton 0
Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 1
Toronto 5, Manitoba 2
Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 2
Providence 4, Hershey 3
Bridgeport 5, Rochester 2
Springfield 5, Utica 2
Milwaukee 6, Charlotte 3
Rockford 4, Cleveland 1
Chicago at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Albany, 1 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
Syracuse at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 3 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.