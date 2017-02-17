Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 11:15 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 52 37 12 3 0 77 179 125
Lehigh Valley 50 32 16 2 0 66 178 141
Providence 51 29 13 5 4 67 155 129
Bridgeport 49 31 16 1 1 64 152 141
Hershey 51 25 15 8 3 61 174 159
Springfield 50 18 23 7 2 45 124 145
Hartford 50 19 26 3 2 43 133 173
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 50 25 16 4 5 59 150 148
Albany 53 30 21 1 1 62 150 144
Toronto 51 25 22 3 1 54 159 143
St. John’s 52 23 22 6 1 53 145 161
Utica 50 20 22 6 2 48 127 147
Binghamton 50 22 25 2 1 47 129 161
Rochester 50 20 28 0 2 42 135 164
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 50 33 14 1 2 69 172 121
Milwaukee 51 29 17 3 2 63 144 140
Chicago 53 29 17 4 3 65 177 146
Iowa 53 25 21 5 2 57 132 142
Cleveland 49 23 20 2 4 52 117 130
Charlotte 49 22 24 3 0 47 122 135
Rockford 53 19 23 8 3 49 126 170
Manitoba 50 19 25 3 3 44 124 159
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 43 28 11 1 3 60 150 105
San Diego 44 27 13 2 2 58 140 112
Ontario 45 25 12 8 0 58 137 130
Tucson 43 21 17 5 0 47 121 142
Texas 47 24 20 1 2 51 152 155
Stockton 43 19 19 4 1 43 122 124
Bakersfield 44 19 19 5 1 44 123 129
San Antonio 52 21 26 4 1 47 131 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Albany 4, WB-Scranton 0

Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 1

Toronto 5, Manitoba 2

Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 4, Hershey 3

Bridgeport 5, Rochester 2

Springfield 5, Utica 2

Milwaukee 6, Charlotte 3

Rockford 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 4, Chicago 3, OT

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Albany, 1 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 3 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

