AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 11:38 pm 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 53 37 13 3 0 77 180 127
Lehigh Valley 51 33 16 2 0 68 184 145
Bridgeport 50 32 16 1 1 66 155 143
Providence 52 29 14 5 4 67 155 133
Hershey 52 26 15 8 3 63 178 159
Springfield 51 19 23 7 2 47 126 146
Hartford 51 19 27 3 2 43 137 179
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 51 25 17 4 5 59 151 154
Albany 54 30 22 1 1 62 152 147
Toronto 52 26 22 3 1 56 160 143
St. John’s 53 24 22 6 1 55 151 162
Binghamton 51 23 25 2 1 49 133 164
Utica 50 20 22 6 2 48 127 147
Rochester 51 20 29 0 2 42 138 168
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 51 34 14 1 2 71 178 121
Chicago 54 30 17 4 3 67 181 147
Milwaukee 51 29 17 3 2 63 144 140
Iowa 53 25 21 5 2 57 132 142
Cleveland 49 23 20 2 4 52 117 130
Charlotte 50 23 24 3 0 49 124 135
Rockford 54 19 24 8 3 49 126 172
Manitoba 51 19 26 3 3 44 124 160
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 45 30 11 1 3 64 157 109
San Diego 45 28 13 2 2 60 143 114
Ontario 47 26 13 8 0 60 141 133
Tucson 44 21 18 5 0 47 122 146
Texas 48 24 21 1 2 51 153 159
Stockton 44 19 20 4 1 43 126 129
Bakersfield 45 19 20 5 1 44 125 132
San Antonio 53 21 27 4 1 47 131 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Albany 4, WB-Scranton 0

Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 1

Toronto 5, Manitoba 2

Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 4, Hershey 3

Bridgeport 5, Rochester 2

Springfield 5, Utica 2

Milwaukee 6, Charlotte 3

Rockford 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 4, Chicago 3, OT

San Diego 3, Bakersfield 2

Ontario 4, Tucson 1

San Jose 5, Stockton 4

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Albany 2

Toronto 1, Manitoba 0

St. John’s 6, Syracuse 1

Grand Rapids 6, San Antonio 0

Binghamton 4, Rochester 3

Lehigh Valley 6, Hartford 4

Hershey 4, Providence 0

Springfield 2, WB-Scranton 1

Charlotte 2, Rockford 0

Chicago 4, Texas 1

San Jose 2, Ontario 0

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 3 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Utica at Albany, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

