AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|54
|37
|14
|3
|0
|77
|182
|130
|Lehigh Valley
|52
|34
|16
|2
|0
|70
|191
|149
|Bridgeport
|51
|33
|16
|1
|1
|68
|160
|144
|Providence
|53
|30
|14
|5
|4
|69
|158
|135
|Hershey
|53
|26
|16
|8
|3
|63
|179
|164
|Springfield
|51
|19
|23
|7
|2
|47
|126
|146
|Hartford
|51
|19
|27
|3
|2
|43
|137
|179
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|52
|26
|17
|4
|5
|61
|156
|157
|Albany
|54
|30
|22
|1
|1
|62
|152
|147
|Toronto
|52
|26
|22
|3
|1
|56
|160
|143
|St. John’s
|54
|24
|23
|6
|1
|55
|154
|167
|Binghamton
|51
|23
|25
|2
|1
|49
|133
|164
|Utica
|51
|20
|23
|6
|2
|48
|131
|154
|Rochester
|51
|20
|29
|0
|2
|42
|138
|168
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|51
|34
|14
|1
|2
|71
|178
|121
|Chicago
|54
|30
|17
|4
|3
|67
|181
|147
|Milwaukee
|51
|29
|17
|3
|2
|63
|144
|140
|Iowa
|53
|25
|21
|5
|2
|57
|132
|142
|Cleveland
|49
|23
|20
|2
|4
|52
|117
|130
|Charlotte
|50
|23
|24
|3
|0
|49
|124
|135
|Rockford
|54
|19
|24
|8
|3
|49
|126
|172
|Manitoba
|51
|19
|26
|3
|3
|44
|124
|160
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|45
|30
|11
|1
|3
|64
|157
|109
|San Diego
|46
|28
|14
|2
|2
|60
|145
|119
|Ontario
|47
|26
|13
|8
|0
|60
|141
|133
|Tucson
|45
|22
|18
|5
|0
|49
|127
|148
|Texas
|48
|24
|21
|1
|2
|51
|153
|159
|Bakersfield
|46
|20
|20
|5
|1
|46
|129
|134
|Stockton
|45
|19
|21
|4
|1
|43
|128
|133
|San Antonio
|53
|21
|27
|4
|1
|47
|131
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Bridgeport 3, Albany 2
Toronto 1, Manitoba 0
St. John’s 6, Syracuse 1
Grand Rapids 6, San Antonio 0
Binghamton 4, Rochester 3
Lehigh Valley 6, Hartford 4
Hershey 4, Providence 0
Springfield 2, WB-Scranton 1
Charlotte 2, Rockford 0
Chicago 4, Texas 1
San Jose 2, Ontario 0
Tucson 5, San Diego 2
Bakersfield 4, Stockton 2
Syracuse 5, St. John’s 3
Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1
Lehigh Valley 7, Utica 4
Providence 3, WB-Scranton 2
Cleveland at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Utica at Albany, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.