Sports News

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 5:54 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 54 37 14 3 0 77 182 130
Lehigh Valley 52 34 16 2 0 70 191 149
Bridgeport 51 33 16 1 1 68 160 144
Providence 53 30 14 5 4 69 158 135
Hershey 53 26 16 8 3 63 179 164
Springfield 52 20 23 7 2 49 130 148
Hartford 52 19 28 3 2 43 139 183
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 52 26 17 4 5 61 156 157
Albany 55 30 23 1 1 62 154 150
Toronto 53 27 22 3 1 58 164 145
St. John’s 54 24 23 6 1 55 154 167
Utica 52 21 23 6 2 50 134 156
Binghamton 53 23 27 2 1 49 137 171
Rochester 52 21 29 0 2 44 141 170
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 51 34 14 1 2 71 178 121
Milwaukee 52 30 17 3 2 65 149 144
Chicago 54 30 17 4 3 67 181 147
Cleveland 50 24 20 2 4 54 119 130
Iowa 54 25 22 5 2 57 132 144
Charlotte 51 23 24 4 0 50 128 140
Rockford 54 19 24 8 3 49 126 172
Manitoba 51 19 26 3 3 44 124 160
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 45 30 11 1 3 64 157 109
San Diego 46 28 14 2 2 60 145 119
Ontario 47 26 13 8 0 60 141 133
Tucson 45 22 18 5 0 49 127 148
Texas 48 24 21 1 2 51 153 159
Bakersfield 46 20 20 5 1 46 129 134
Stockton 45 19 21 4 1 43 128 133
San Antonio 53 21 27 4 1 47 131 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse 5, St. John’s 3

Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1

Lehigh Valley 7, Utica 4

Providence 3, WB-Scranton 2

Cleveland 2, Iowa 0

Milwaukee 5, Charlotte 4, OT

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Rochester 3, Binghamton 2

Monday’s Games

Utica 3, Albany 2

Toronto 4, Binghamton 2

Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sports News
