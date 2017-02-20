AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|54
|37
|14
|3
|0
|77
|182
|130
|Lehigh Valley
|52
|34
|16
|2
|0
|70
|191
|149
|Bridgeport
|51
|33
|16
|1
|1
|68
|160
|144
|Providence
|53
|30
|14
|5
|4
|69
|158
|135
|Hershey
|53
|26
|16
|8
|3
|63
|179
|164
|Springfield
|52
|20
|23
|7
|2
|49
|130
|148
|Hartford
|52
|19
|28
|3
|2
|43
|139
|183
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|52
|26
|17
|4
|5
|61
|156
|157
|Albany
|55
|30
|23
|1
|1
|62
|154
|150
|Toronto
|53
|27
|22
|3
|1
|58
|164
|145
|St. John’s
|54
|24
|23
|6
|1
|55
|154
|167
|Utica
|52
|21
|23
|6
|2
|50
|134
|156
|Binghamton
|53
|23
|27
|2
|1
|49
|137
|171
|Rochester
|52
|21
|29
|0
|2
|44
|141
|170
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|51
|34
|14
|1
|2
|71
|178
|121
|Milwaukee
|52
|30
|17
|3
|2
|65
|149
|144
|Chicago
|54
|30
|17
|4
|3
|67
|181
|147
|Cleveland
|50
|24
|20
|2
|4
|54
|119
|130
|Iowa
|54
|25
|22
|5
|2
|57
|132
|144
|Charlotte
|51
|23
|24
|4
|0
|50
|128
|140
|Rockford
|54
|19
|24
|8
|3
|49
|126
|172
|Manitoba
|51
|19
|26
|3
|3
|44
|124
|160
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|46
|31
|11
|1
|3
|66
|162
|112
|San Diego
|46
|28
|14
|2
|2
|60
|145
|119
|Ontario
|47
|26
|13
|8
|0
|60
|141
|133
|Tucson
|45
|22
|18
|5
|0
|49
|127
|148
|Texas
|49
|24
|22
|1
|2
|51
|156
|164
|Bakersfield
|46
|20
|20
|5
|1
|46
|129
|134
|Stockton
|45
|19
|21
|4
|1
|43
|128
|133
|San Antonio
|53
|21
|27
|4
|1
|47
|131
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Syracuse 5, St. John’s 3
Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1
Lehigh Valley 7, Utica 4
Providence 3, WB-Scranton 2
Cleveland 2, Iowa 0
Milwaukee 5, Charlotte 4, OT
Springfield 4, Hartford 2
Rochester 3, Binghamton 2
Utica 3, Albany 2
Toronto 4, Binghamton 2
San Jose 5, Texas 3
Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.