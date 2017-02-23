Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 54 37 14 3 0 77 182 130
Lehigh Valley 52 34 16 2 0 70 191 149
Bridgeport 51 33 16 1 1 68 160 144
Providence 53 30 14 5 4 69 158 135
Hershey 53 26 16 8 3 63 179 164
Springfield 52 20 23 7 2 49 130 148
Hartford 52 19 28 3 2 43 139 183
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 53 26 17 5 5 62 158 160
Albany 55 30 23 1 1 62 154 150
Toronto 54 28 22 3 1 60 167 147
St. John’s 54 24 23 6 1 55 154 167
Utica 53 21 23 7 2 51 136 159
Binghamton 53 23 27 2 1 49 137 171
Rochester 53 22 29 0 2 46 144 172
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 51 34 14 1 2 71 178 121
Chicago 55 31 17 4 3 69 185 149
Milwaukee 52 30 17 3 2 65 149 144
Iowa 55 26 22 5 2 59 136 146
Cleveland 52 24 22 2 4 54 123 138
Charlotte 51 23 24 4 0 50 128 140
Rockford 56 21 24 8 3 53 131 175
Manitoba 53 19 27 3 4 45 127 165
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 46 31 11 1 3 66 162 112
San Diego 46 28 14 2 2 60 145 119
Ontario 48 27 13 8 0 62 144 133
Tucson 46 22 19 5 0 49 127 151
Texas 50 24 23 1 2 51 157 169
Bakersfield 46 20 20 5 1 46 129 134
Stockton 46 20 21 4 1 45 133 134
San Antonio 53 21 27 4 1 47 131 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rockford 4, Manitoba 3

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Chicago 4, Cleveland 2

Rochester 3, Utica 2, OT

Rockford 1, Manitoba 0, SO

Ontario 3, Tucson 0

Stockton 5, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Albany at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sports News
