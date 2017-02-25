Sports Listen

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2017
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 55 37 15 3 0 77 183 132
Lehigh Valley 53 34 17 2 0 70 194 154
Providence 54 31 14 5 4 71 160 136
Bridgeport 52 33 17 1 1 68 161 146
Hershey 54 27 16 8 3 65 185 165
Springfield 53 21 23 7 2 51 135 151
Hartford 53 19 29 3 2 43 140 189
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 54 27 17 5 5 64 163 164
Albany 56 31 23 1 1 64 157 152
Toronto 55 29 22 3 1 62 173 150
St. John’s 55 24 23 7 1 56 156 170
Utica 54 22 23 7 2 53 138 160
Binghamton 54 23 28 2 1 49 140 177
Rochester 54 22 30 0 2 46 148 177
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 52 34 15 1 2 71 181 126
Milwaukee 53 31 17 3 2 67 154 147
Chicago 55 31 17 4 3 69 185 149
Iowa 55 26 22 5 2 59 136 146
Cleveland 53 24 22 3 4 55 127 143
Charlotte 52 24 24 4 0 52 133 144
Rockford 56 21 24 8 3 53 131 175
Manitoba 53 19 27 3 4 45 127 165
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 47 32 11 1 3 68 166 115
San Diego 47 29 14 2 2 62 151 121
Ontario 49 27 14 8 0 62 147 137
Tucson 47 22 20 5 0 49 130 155
Bakersfield 47 21 20 5 1 48 133 137
Texas 51 24 24 1 2 51 159 175
Stockton 46 20 21 4 1 45 133 134
San Antonio 53 21 27 4 1 47 131 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Albany 3, St. John’s 2, OT

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 3

Utica 2, WB-Scranton 1

Toronto 6, Binghamton 3

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 5, Rochester 4

Springfield 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Charlotte 5, Cleveland 4, OT

Hershey 6, Hartford 1

San Jose 4, Tucson 3

Bakersfield 4, Ontario 3

San Diego 6, Texas 2

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Albany at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

