AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|56
|38
|15
|3
|0
|79
|187
|135
|Providence
|55
|32
|14
|5
|4
|73
|164
|139
|Lehigh Valley
|54
|34
|17
|3
|0
|71
|197
|158
|Bridgeport
|53
|33
|18
|1
|1
|68
|164
|150
|Hershey
|55
|28
|16
|8
|3
|67
|189
|168
|Springfield
|54
|22
|23
|7
|2
|53
|137
|151
|Hartford
|54
|19
|30
|3
|2
|43
|140
|191
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|55
|28
|17
|5
|5
|66
|167
|167
|Albany
|57
|31
|24
|1
|1
|64
|161
|157
|Toronto
|56
|29
|23
|3
|1
|62
|176
|154
|St. John’s
|56
|25
|23
|7
|1
|58
|161
|174
|Utica
|55
|23
|23
|7
|2
|55
|141
|162
|Binghamton
|55
|23
|29
|2
|1
|49
|142
|180
|Rochester
|55
|22
|31
|0
|2
|46
|151
|181
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|53
|35
|15
|1
|2
|73
|187
|128
|Chicago
|55
|31
|17
|4
|3
|69
|185
|149
|Milwaukee
|54
|31
|18
|3
|2
|67
|156
|153
|Iowa
|55
|26
|22
|5
|2
|59
|136
|146
|Charlotte
|53
|25
|24
|4
|0
|54
|139
|145
|Cleveland
|54
|24
|23
|3
|4
|55
|128
|149
|Rockford
|56
|21
|24
|8
|3
|53
|131
|175
|Manitoba
|54
|20
|27
|3
|4
|47
|131
|167
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|47
|32
|11
|1
|3
|68
|166
|115
|San Diego
|47
|29
|14
|2
|2
|62
|151
|121
|Ontario
|49
|27
|14
|8
|0
|62
|147
|137
|Tucson
|47
|22
|20
|5
|0
|49
|130
|155
|Bakersfield
|47
|21
|20
|5
|1
|48
|133
|137
|Texas
|51
|24
|24
|1
|2
|51
|159
|175
|Stockton
|46
|20
|21
|4
|1
|45
|133
|134
|San Antonio
|54
|21
|28
|4
|1
|47
|133
|169
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Albany 3, St. John’s 2, OT
Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 3
Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies
Utica 2, WB-Scranton 1
Toronto 6, Binghamton 3
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1
Syracuse 5, Rochester 4
Springfield 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Charlotte 5, Cleveland 4, OT
Hershey 6, Hartford 1
San Jose 4, Tucson 3
Bakersfield 4, Ontario 3
San Diego 6, Texas 2
Charlotte 6, Cleveland 1
St. John’s 5, Albany 4
Providence 4, Bridgeport 3
Grand Rapids 6, Milwaukee 2
Hershey 4, Toronto 3
Syracuse 4, Rochester 3
Utica 3, Binghamton 2
WB-Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT
Springfield 2, Hartford 0
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba 4, San Antonio 2
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Rockford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled