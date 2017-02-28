Sports Listen

President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 10:55 pm < a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 56 38 15 3 0 79 187 135
Providence 56 33 14 5 4 75 167 139
Lehigh Valley 54 34 17 3 0 71 197 158
Bridgeport 54 34 18 1 1 70 166 151
Hershey 56 28 17 8 3 67 190 170
Springfield 55 22 24 7 2 53 137 154
Hartford 55 20 30 3 2 45 143 192
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 55 28 17 5 5 66 167 167
Albany 57 31 24 1 1 64 161 157
Toronto 56 29 23 3 1 62 176 154
St. John’s 56 25 23 7 1 58 161 174
Utica 55 23 23 7 2 55 141 162
Binghamton 56 23 30 2 1 49 143 183
Rochester 55 22 31 0 2 46 151 181
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 54 35 16 1 2 73 188 132
Chicago 57 33 17 4 3 73 193 153
Milwaukee 55 32 18 3 2 69 161 155
Iowa 57 26 23 6 2 60 140 154
Cleveland 55 25 23 3 4 57 132 150
Charlotte 54 25 25 4 0 54 141 150
Manitoba 56 22 27 3 4 51 140 172
Rockford 59 21 27 8 3 53 140 188
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 48 33 11 1 3 70 170 118
San Diego 48 30 14 2 2 64 154 123
Ontario 50 28 14 8 0 64 152 141
Bakersfield 48 22 20 5 1 50 136 138
Tucson 48 22 20 6 0 50 133 159
Texas 52 24 25 1 2 51 160 179
Stockton 48 21 22 4 1 47 138 138
San Antonio 55 21 29 4 1 47 135 173

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Charlotte 2

Cleveland 4, Grand Rapids 1

Manitoba 5, Rockford 3

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport at Toronto, 11 a.m.

