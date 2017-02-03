AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|46
|33
|10
|3
|0
|69
|159
|110
|Lehigh Valley
|44
|30
|12
|2
|0
|62
|162
|120
|Providence
|46
|26
|12
|5
|3
|60
|139
|118
|Bridgeport
|43
|26
|15
|1
|1
|54
|130
|123
|Hershey
|45
|22
|13
|7
|3
|54
|152
|140
|Springfield
|44
|16
|20
|6
|2
|40
|107
|128
|Hartford
|46
|17
|24
|3
|2
|39
|123
|161
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|44
|22
|13
|4
|5
|53
|132
|129
|Albany
|46
|26
|18
|1
|1
|54
|127
|121
|St. John’s
|45
|21
|18
|5
|1
|48
|125
|137
|Utica
|44
|18
|18
|6
|2
|44
|110
|126
|Toronto
|43
|20
|20
|2
|1
|43
|126
|116
|Binghamton
|44
|18
|23
|2
|1
|39
|109
|142
|Rochester
|46
|19
|25
|0
|2
|40
|125
|149
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|44
|29
|12
|1
|2
|61
|146
|102
|Milwaukee
|44
|25
|15
|2
|2
|54
|120
|120
|Chicago
|47
|25
|16
|3
|3
|56
|156
|130
|Iowa
|47
|23
|19
|4
|1
|51
|121
|126
|Cleveland
|42
|20
|18
|1
|3
|44
|106
|117
|Charlotte
|44
|19
|22
|3
|0
|41
|107
|123
|Manitoba
|44
|18
|21
|3
|2
|41
|108
|134
|Rockford
|46
|14
|24
|5
|3
|36
|108
|158
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|39
|23
|9
|7
|0
|53
|127
|114
|San Jose
|38
|23
|11
|1
|3
|50
|131
|95
|San Diego
|37
|21
|12
|2
|2
|46
|116
|103
|Tucson
|38
|20
|13
|5
|0
|45
|111
|123
|Stockton
|39
|19
|16
|3
|1
|42
|119
|114
|Bakersfield
|38
|17
|16
|4
|1
|39
|113
|113
|San Antonio
|46
|21
|21
|4
|0
|46
|120
|133
|Texas
|43
|20
|20
|1
|2
|43
|137
|147
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Albany 3, Syracuse 2
Lehigh Valley 4, Albany 3
Bridgeport 3, Rochester 2
Iowa 3, Cleveland 0
Hershey 5, Binghamton 3
Providence 3, Springfield 1
St. John’s 5, WB-Scranton 2
Hartford 4, Utica 3
Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2
San Jose 4, Manitoba 1
Milwaukee 4, Rockford 3
San Antonio 3, Texas 2
Charlotte at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Albany at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 1 p.m.
St. John’s at Hershey, 2 p.m.