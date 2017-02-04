Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 5:45 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 46 33 10 3 0 69 159 110
Lehigh Valley 44 30 12 2 0 62 162 120
Providence 46 26 12 5 3 60 139 118
Bridgeport 43 26 15 1 1 54 130 123
Hershey 45 22 13 7 3 54 152 140
Springfield 44 16 20 6 2 40 107 128
Hartford 46 17 24 3 2 39 123 161
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 45 23 13 4 5 55 137 132
Albany 46 26 18 1 1 54 127 121
St. John’s 45 21 18 5 1 48 125 137
Utica 44 18 18 6 2 44 110 126
Toronto 44 20 21 2 1 43 129 121
Binghamton 44 18 23 2 1 39 109 142
Rochester 46 19 25 0 2 40 125 149
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 44 29 12 1 2 61 146 102
Milwaukee 44 25 15 2 2 54 120 120
Chicago 47 25 16 3 3 56 156 130
Iowa 47 23 19 4 1 51 121 126
Cleveland 42 20 18 1 3 44 106 117
Manitoba 44 18 21 3 2 41 108 134
Charlotte 45 19 23 3 0 41 109 126
Rockford 46 14 23 6 3 37 108 158
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 40 23 9 8 0 54 130 118
San Jose 38 23 11 1 3 50 131 95
San Diego 38 22 12 2 2 48 120 106
Tucson 39 21 13 5 0 47 114 125
Bakersfield 39 18 16 4 1 41 115 114
Stockton 40 19 17 3 1 42 120 116
San Antonio 46 21 21 4 0 46 120 133
Texas 43 20 20 1 2 43 137 147

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 4, Albany 3

Bridgeport 3, Rochester 2

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Iowa 3, Cleveland 0

Advertisement

Hershey 5, Binghamton 3

Providence 3, Springfield 1

St. John’s 5, WB-Scranton 2

Hartford 4, Utica 3

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2

San Jose 4, Manitoba 1

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 3, OT

San Antonio 3, Texas 2

Tucson 3, Charlotte 2

Bakersfield 2, Stockton 1

San Diego 4, Ontario 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Toronto 3

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Albany at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse at Toronto, 1 p.m.

St. John’s at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended