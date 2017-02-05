Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 12:39 am < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 47 34 10 3 0 71 166 111
Lehigh Valley 45 30 13 2 0 62 163 127
Providence 46 26 12 5 3 60 139 118
Bridgeport 44 26 16 1 1 54 132 128
Hershey 46 23 13 7 3 56 157 142
Springfield 45 17 20 6 2 42 112 130
Hartford 47 17 25 3 2 39 125 165
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 45 23 13 4 5 55 137 132
Albany 47 26 19 1 1 54 129 127
St. John’s 46 21 19 5 1 48 127 142
Utica 44 18 18 6 2 44 110 126
Toronto 44 20 21 2 1 43 129 121
Binghamton 45 19 23 2 1 41 115 144
Rochester 47 20 25 0 2 42 129 151
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 45 29 13 1 2 61 150 107
Milwaukee 45 26 15 2 2 56 125 124
Chicago 48 26 16 3 3 58 159 132
Iowa 48 24 19 4 1 53 122 126
Cleveland 43 20 18 2 3 45 106 118
Charlotte 46 20 23 3 0 43 113 128
Manitoba 45 18 22 3 2 41 112 139
Rockford 47 14 23 7 3 38 110 161
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 39 24 11 1 3 52 136 99
Ontario 41 23 10 8 0 54 130 120
San Diego 39 23 12 2 2 50 122 106
Tucson 40 21 14 5 0 47 116 129
Bakersfield 39 18 16 4 1 41 115 114
Stockton 40 19 17 3 1 42 120 116
Texas 44 21 20 1 2 45 139 148
San Antonio 47 21 22 4 0 46 121 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 4, Albany 3

Bridgeport 3, Rochester 2

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Iowa 3, Cleveland 0

Advertisement

Hershey 5, Binghamton 3

Providence 3, Springfield 1

St. John’s 5, WB-Scranton 2

Hartford 4, Utica 3

Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2

San Jose 4, Manitoba 1

Milwaukee 4, Rockford 3, OT

San Antonio 3, Texas 2

Tucson 3, Charlotte 2

Bakersfield 2, Stockton 1

San Diego 4, Ontario 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Toronto 3

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2

Iowa 1, Cleveland 0, OT

Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 4

Hershey 5, St. John’s 2

Binghamton 6, Albany 2

WB-Scranton 7, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 4, Hartford 2

Chicago 3, Rockford 2, OT

San Jose 5, Manitoba 4

Texas 2, San Antonio 1

Charlotte 4, Tucson 2

San Diego 2, Ontario 0

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse at Toronto, 1 p.m.

St. John’s at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended