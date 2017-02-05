AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|47
|34
|10
|3
|0
|71
|166
|111
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|30
|13
|2
|0
|62
|163
|127
|Providence
|46
|26
|12
|5
|3
|60
|139
|118
|Bridgeport
|44
|26
|16
|1
|1
|54
|132
|128
|Hershey
|46
|23
|13
|7
|3
|56
|157
|142
|Springfield
|45
|17
|20
|6
|2
|42
|112
|130
|Hartford
|47
|17
|25
|3
|2
|39
|125
|165
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|45
|23
|13
|4
|5
|55
|137
|132
|Albany
|47
|26
|19
|1
|1
|54
|129
|127
|St. John’s
|46
|21
|19
|5
|1
|48
|127
|142
|Utica
|44
|18
|18
|6
|2
|44
|110
|126
|Toronto
|44
|20
|21
|2
|1
|43
|129
|121
|Binghamton
|45
|19
|23
|2
|1
|41
|115
|144
|Rochester
|47
|20
|25
|0
|2
|42
|129
|151
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|45
|29
|13
|1
|2
|61
|150
|107
|Milwaukee
|45
|26
|15
|2
|2
|56
|125
|124
|Chicago
|48
|26
|16
|3
|3
|58
|159
|132
|Iowa
|48
|24
|19
|4
|1
|53
|122
|126
|Cleveland
|43
|20
|18
|2
|3
|45
|106
|118
|Charlotte
|46
|20
|23
|3
|0
|43
|113
|128
|Manitoba
|45
|18
|22
|3
|2
|41
|112
|139
|Rockford
|47
|14
|23
|7
|3
|38
|110
|161
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|39
|24
|11
|1
|3
|52
|136
|99
|Ontario
|41
|23
|10
|8
|0
|54
|130
|120
|San Diego
|39
|23
|12
|2
|2
|50
|122
|106
|Tucson
|40
|21
|14
|5
|0
|47
|116
|129
|Bakersfield
|39
|18
|16
|4
|1
|41
|115
|114
|Stockton
|40
|19
|17
|3
|1
|42
|120
|116
|Texas
|44
|21
|20
|1
|2
|45
|139
|148
|San Antonio
|47
|21
|22
|4
|0
|46
|121
|135
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Lehigh Valley 4, Albany 3
Bridgeport 3, Rochester 2
Iowa 3, Cleveland 0
Hershey 5, Binghamton 3
Providence 3, Springfield 1
St. John’s 5, WB-Scranton 2
Hartford 4, Utica 3
Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 2
San Jose 4, Manitoba 1
Milwaukee 4, Rockford 3, OT
San Antonio 3, Texas 2
Tucson 3, Charlotte 2
Bakersfield 2, Stockton 1
San Diego 4, Ontario 3, OT
Syracuse 5, Toronto 3
Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2
Iowa 1, Cleveland 0, OT
Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 4
Hershey 5, St. John’s 2
Binghamton 6, Albany 2
WB-Scranton 7, Lehigh Valley 1
Rochester 4, Hartford 2
Chicago 3, Rockford 2, OT
San Jose 5, Manitoba 4
Texas 2, San Antonio 1
Charlotte 4, Tucson 2
San Diego 2, Ontario 0
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 1 p.m.
St. John’s at Hershey, 2 p.m.
No games scheduled