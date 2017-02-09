AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|48
|34
|11
|3
|0
|71
|166
|115
|Lehigh Valley
|46
|31
|13
|2
|0
|64
|168
|127
|Providence
|47
|27
|12
|5
|3
|62
|143
|119
|Bridgeport
|45
|27
|16
|1
|1
|56
|136
|131
|Hershey
|47
|24
|13
|7
|3
|58
|160
|144
|Springfield
|46
|17
|20
|7
|2
|43
|115
|134
|Hartford
|47
|17
|25
|3
|2
|39
|125
|165
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|46
|23
|14
|4
|5
|55
|139
|135
|Albany
|48
|26
|20
|1
|1
|54
|130
|131
|St. John’s
|48
|22
|20
|5
|1
|50
|133
|145
|Toronto
|46
|22
|21
|2
|1
|47
|136
|125
|Utica
|45
|18
|19
|6
|2
|44
|112
|130
|Rochester
|47
|20
|25
|0
|2
|42
|129
|151
|Binghamton
|46
|19
|24
|2
|1
|41
|115
|149
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|46
|30
|13
|1
|2
|63
|154
|108
|Chicago
|49
|27
|16
|3
|3
|60
|161
|133
|Milwaukee
|46
|26
|16
|2
|2
|56
|126
|128
|Iowa
|49
|24
|19
|5
|1
|54
|123
|128
|Cleveland
|45
|22
|18
|2
|3
|49
|112
|120
|Charlotte
|46
|20
|23
|3
|0
|43
|113
|128
|Manitoba
|46
|18
|23
|3
|2
|41
|113
|143
|Rockford
|48
|14
|23
|8
|3
|39
|111
|163
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|40
|25
|11
|1
|3
|54
|138
|100
|Ontario
|42
|24
|10
|8
|0
|56
|132
|121
|San Diego
|41
|24
|13
|2
|2
|52
|127
|110
|Tucson
|40
|21
|14
|5
|0
|47
|116
|129
|Stockton
|41
|19
|17
|4
|1
|43
|121
|118
|Bakersfield
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|120
|121
|Texas
|44
|21
|20
|1
|2
|45
|139
|148
|San Antonio
|47
|21
|22
|4
|0
|46
|121
|135
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Grand Rapids 4, Manitoba 1
Lehigh Valley 5, Binghamton 0
St. John’s 4, WB-Scranton 0
Cleveland 2, Iowa 1, OT
Ontario 2, Bakersfield 1
San Jose 2, San Diego 1
No games scheduled
Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Albany at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Stockton at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Albany at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Albany at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.