AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:03 am 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 48 34 11 3 0 71 166 115
Lehigh Valley 46 31 13 2 0 64 168 127
Providence 47 27 12 5 3 62 143 119
Bridgeport 45 27 16 1 1 56 136 131
Hershey 47 24 13 7 3 58 160 144
Springfield 46 17 20 7 2 43 115 134
Hartford 47 17 25 3 2 39 125 165
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 46 23 14 4 5 55 139 135
Albany 48 26 20 1 1 54 130 131
St. John’s 48 22 20 5 1 50 133 145
Toronto 46 22 21 2 1 47 136 125
Utica 45 18 19 6 2 44 112 130
Rochester 47 20 25 0 2 42 129 151
Binghamton 46 19 24 2 1 41 115 149
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 46 30 13 1 2 63 154 108
Chicago 49 27 16 3 3 60 161 133
Milwaukee 46 26 16 2 2 56 126 128
Iowa 49 24 19 5 1 54 123 128
Cleveland 45 22 18 2 3 49 112 120
Charlotte 46 20 23 3 0 43 113 128
Manitoba 46 18 23 3 2 41 113 143
Rockford 48 14 23 8 3 39 111 163
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 40 25 11 1 3 54 138 100
Ontario 42 24 10 8 0 56 132 121
San Diego 41 24 13 2 2 52 127 110
Tucson 40 21 14 5 0 47 116 129
Stockton 41 19 17 4 1 43 121 118
Bakersfield 42 19 18 4 1 43 120 121
Texas 44 21 20 1 2 45 139 148
San Antonio 47 21 22 4 0 46 121 135

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 4, Manitoba 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Binghamton 0

St. John’s 4, WB-Scranton 0

Cleveland 2, Iowa 1, OT

Ontario 2, Bakersfield 1

San Jose 2, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Manitoba at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Albany at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albany at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Albany at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Sports News
