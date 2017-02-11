Sports Listen

Sports News

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 9:03 am 1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 49 35 11 3 0 73 170 118
Lehigh Valley 47 32 13 2 0 66 172 129
Providence 48 27 13 5 3 62 143 120
Bridgeport 46 28 16 1 1 58 137 131
Hershey 48 24 13 8 3 59 163 148
Springfield 47 17 21 7 2 43 117 137
Hartford 48 18 25 3 2 41 128 167
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 47 23 15 4 5 55 141 138
Albany 49 27 20 1 1 56 133 133
Toronto 47 23 21 2 1 49 142 129
St. John’s 49 22 21 5 1 50 135 149
Utica 46 18 20 6 2 44 116 136
Binghamton 47 20 24 2 1 43 118 151
Rochester 48 20 26 0 2 42 131 154
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 47 30 14 1 2 63 156 112
Chicago 50 28 16 3 3 62 168 136
Milwaukee 47 26 16 3 2 57 128 131
Iowa 50 25 19 5 1 56 127 130
Cleveland 46 23 18 2 3 51 115 122
Charlotte 47 21 23 3 0 45 116 129
Manitoba 47 18 23 3 3 42 115 146
Rockford 49 15 23 8 3 41 114 165
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 40 25 11 1 3 54 138 100
Ontario 43 24 11 8 0 56 133 125
San Diego 42 25 13 2 2 54 131 111
Tucson 41 21 15 5 0 47 118 132
Texas 45 22 20 1 2 47 142 150
Stockton 42 19 18 4 1 43 122 121
Bakersfield 42 19 18 4 1 43 120 121
San Antonio 48 21 23 4 0 46 124 142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Manitoba 2, SO

Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2

Toronto 6, Utica 4

Lehigh Valley 4, St. John’s 2

Bridgeport 1, Providence 0

Albany 3, Rochester 2

Hartford 3, Springfield 2

WB-Scranton 4, Hershey 3, OT

Charlotte 3, Stockton 1

Chicago 7, San Antonio 3

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 2

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Texas 3, Tucson 2

San Diego 4, Ontario 1

Saturday’s Games

Albany at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Albany at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports News
AHL At A Glance
