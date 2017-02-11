AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|49
|35
|11
|3
|0
|73
|170
|118
|Lehigh Valley
|47
|32
|13
|2
|0
|66
|172
|129
|Providence
|48
|27
|13
|5
|3
|62
|143
|120
|Bridgeport
|46
|28
|16
|1
|1
|58
|137
|131
|Hershey
|48
|24
|13
|8
|3
|59
|163
|148
|Springfield
|47
|17
|21
|7
|2
|43
|117
|137
|Hartford
|48
|18
|25
|3
|2
|41
|128
|167
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|47
|23
|15
|4
|5
|55
|141
|138
|Albany
|49
|27
|20
|1
|1
|56
|133
|133
|Toronto
|47
|23
|21
|2
|1
|49
|142
|129
|St. John’s
|49
|22
|21
|5
|1
|50
|135
|149
|Utica
|46
|18
|20
|6
|2
|44
|116
|136
|Binghamton
|47
|20
|24
|2
|1
|43
|118
|151
|Rochester
|48
|20
|26
|0
|2
|42
|131
|154
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|47
|30
|14
|1
|2
|63
|156
|112
|Chicago
|50
|28
|16
|3
|3
|62
|168
|136
|Milwaukee
|47
|26
|16
|3
|2
|57
|128
|131
|Iowa
|50
|25
|19
|5
|1
|56
|127
|130
|Cleveland
|46
|23
|18
|2
|3
|51
|115
|122
|Charlotte
|47
|21
|23
|3
|0
|45
|116
|129
|Manitoba
|47
|18
|23
|3
|3
|42
|115
|146
|Rockford
|49
|15
|23
|8
|3
|41
|114
|165
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|40
|25
|11
|1
|3
|54
|138
|100
|Ontario
|43
|24
|11
|8
|0
|56
|133
|125
|San Diego
|42
|25
|13
|2
|2
|54
|131
|111
|Tucson
|41
|21
|15
|5
|0
|47
|118
|132
|Texas
|45
|22
|20
|1
|2
|47
|142
|150
|Stockton
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|122
|121
|Bakersfield
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|120
|121
|San Antonio
|48
|21
|23
|4
|0
|46
|124
|142
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 3, Manitoba 2, SO
Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2
Toronto 6, Utica 4
Lehigh Valley 4, St. John’s 2
Bridgeport 1, Providence 0
Albany 3, Rochester 2
Hartford 3, Springfield 2
WB-Scranton 4, Hershey 3, OT
Charlotte 3, Stockton 1
Chicago 7, San Antonio 3
Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 2
Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Texas 3, Tucson 2
San Diego 4, Ontario 1
Albany at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Albany at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled