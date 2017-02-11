Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 11:02 pm < a min read
Share
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
WB-Scranton 50 36 11 3 0 75 174 120
Lehigh Valley 48 32 14 2 0 66 175 133
Providence 49 27 13 5 4 63 147 125
Bridgeport 47 29 16 1 1 60 142 135
Hershey 49 25 13 8 3 61 167 150
Springfield 48 17 22 7 2 43 118 139
Hartford 49 18 26 3 2 41 130 171
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 48 24 15 4 5 57 146 140
Albany 50 28 20 1 1 58 138 137
Toronto 48 23 21 3 1 50 146 134
St. John’s 50 23 21 5 1 52 139 152
Utica 47 19 20 6 2 46 118 137
Binghamton 48 20 25 2 1 43 120 155
Rochester 49 20 27 0 2 42 133 159
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 47 30 14 1 2 63 156 112
Milwaukee 48 27 16 3 2 59 132 134
Chicago 51 28 17 3 3 62 171 140
Iowa 50 25 19 5 1 56 127 130
Cleveland 46 23 18 2 3 51 115 122
Charlotte 48 22 23 3 0 47 119 129
Manitoba 47 18 23 3 3 42 115 146
Rockford 49 15 23 8 3 41 114 165
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 40 25 11 1 3 54 138 100
Ontario 43 24 11 8 0 56 133 125
San Diego 42 25 13 2 2 54 131 111
Tucson 42 21 16 5 0 47 120 138
Texas 46 23 20 1 2 49 148 152
Bakersfield 42 19 18 4 1 43 120 121
Stockton 43 19 19 4 1 43 122 124
San Antonio 48 21 23 4 0 46 124 142

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Manitoba 2, SO

Binghamton 3, Syracuse 2

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Toronto 6, Utica 4

Advertisement

Lehigh Valley 4, St. John’s 2

Bridgeport 1, Providence 0

Albany 3, Rochester 2

Hartford 3, Springfield 2

WB-Scranton 4, Hershey 3, OT

Charlotte 3, Stockton 1

Chicago 7, San Antonio 3

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 2

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Texas 3, Tucson 2

San Diego 4, Ontario 1

Saturday’s Games

Albany 5, Toronto 4, OT

Charlotte 3, Stockton 0

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, SO

Hershey 4, Hartford 2

Syracuse 5, Rochester 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3

St. John’s 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Utica 2, Springfield 1

WB-Scranton 4, Binghamton 2

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas 6, Tucson 2

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Manitoba at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Albany at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AHL At A Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended