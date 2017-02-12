AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|WB-Scranton
|50
|36
|11
|3
|0
|75
|174
|120
|Lehigh Valley
|48
|32
|14
|2
|0
|66
|175
|133
|Providence
|50
|28
|13
|5
|4
|65
|151
|126
|Bridgeport
|48
|30
|16
|1
|1
|62
|147
|139
|Hershey
|50
|25
|14
|8
|3
|61
|171
|155
|Springfield
|49
|17
|23
|7
|2
|43
|119
|143
|Hartford
|49
|18
|26
|3
|2
|41
|130
|171
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|49
|25
|15
|4
|5
|59
|149
|142
|Albany
|51
|28
|21
|1
|1
|58
|140
|143
|Toronto
|49
|24
|21
|3
|1
|52
|152
|136
|St. John’s
|50
|23
|21
|5
|1
|52
|139
|152
|Utica
|48
|19
|21
|6
|2
|46
|120
|140
|Binghamton
|48
|20
|25
|2
|1
|43
|120
|155
|Rochester
|49
|20
|27
|0
|2
|42
|133
|159
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|48
|31
|14
|1
|2
|65
|160
|115
|Chicago
|52
|29
|17
|3
|3
|64
|174
|142
|Milwaukee
|49
|27
|17
|3
|2
|59
|133
|136
|Iowa
|51
|25
|19
|5
|2
|57
|130
|134
|Cleveland
|47
|23
|18
|2
|4
|52
|116
|124
|Charlotte
|48
|22
|23
|3
|0
|47
|119
|129
|Manitoba
|48
|19
|23
|3
|3
|44
|117
|147
|Rockford
|51
|17
|23
|8
|3
|45
|120
|169
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|42
|27
|11
|1
|3
|58
|146
|104
|San Diego
|42
|25
|13
|2
|2
|54
|131
|111
|Ontario
|44
|24
|12
|8
|0
|56
|134
|129
|Tucson
|42
|21
|16
|5
|0
|47
|120
|138
|Texas
|46
|23
|20
|1
|2
|49
|148
|152
|Bakersfield
|43
|19
|18
|5
|1
|44
|123
|125
|Stockton
|43
|19
|19
|4
|1
|43
|122
|124
|San Antonio
|50
|21
|24
|4
|1
|47
|129
|149
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Albany 5, Toronto 4, OT
Charlotte 3, Stockton 0
Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, SO
Hershey 4, Hartford 2
Syracuse 5, Rochester 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 3
St. John’s 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Utica 2, Springfield 1
WB-Scranton 4, Binghamton 2
Grand Rapids 4, Iowa 3, SO
Rockford 4, San Antonio 3, SO
Texas 6, Tucson 2
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 3, OT
Bridgeport 5, Hershey 4
Manitoba 2, Cleveland 1, SO
Toronto 6, Albany 2
Providence 4, Springfield 1
Chicago 3, San Antonio 2
Syracuse 3, Utica 2
Rockford 2, Milwaukee 1
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
San Jose 4, Ontario 1
No games scheduled
Binghamton at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.