Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Air Force beats UNLV 81-58

Air Force beats UNLV 81-58

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 11:41 pm < a min read
Share

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Hayden Graham had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Air Force ended a six-game losing streak with an 81-58 win over UNLV on Wednesday night.

The Falcons (11-17, 4-11 Mountain West) led 38-28 at the break and had their largest lead at 75-48 with 5:05 left.

Graham reached his 500th career rebound, and with 1,000 points already, become the eighth player in Air Force history to do both.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Zach Kocur had 16 points, Pervis Louder added 13, Lavelle Scottie scored 12, and Jacob Van added 10. The Falcons made 14 of 26 from 3-point range and led for over 35 minutes.

Advertisement

Tyrell Green had 11 points, and Jovan Mooring and Jalen Poyser added 10 to lead the Rebels (10-18, 3-12). UNLV led briefly in the middle of the first half after a 17-6 run.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Air Force beats UNLV 81-58
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Live-fire exercise on the USS Bataan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.