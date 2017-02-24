Sports Listen

Akron beats Buffalo, clinches share of MAC title

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 11:43 pm < a min read
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson scored 19 points and Akron clinched at least a share of its second consecutive Mid-American Conference title with an 89-83 victory over Buffalo on Friday night.

The win puts Akron (23-6, 13-3), which snapped a two-game skid, 2.5 games clear of Ohio. The Zips can clinch the outright crown with one win over their final two games or an Ohio loss in its final three.

Noah Robotham finished with 16 points while Josh Williams added 15 for Akron. The Zips were sharp offensively, shooting 56 percent from the field and 59 percent from 3-point range.

Akron opened the second half on a 15-4 run, capped by a Williams 3, for a 53-37 lead with 14:47 to go. Buffalo battled back, getting to within five (80-75) on a Willie Conner 3 with 2:41 left, but the Bulls couldn’t get closer.

Blake Hamilton scored 23 points for Buffalo (15-14, 9-7). Conner added 18.

