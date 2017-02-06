Sports Listen

Alabama State hangs on for 71-66 win over MVSU

February 6, 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tony Armstrong scored 15 points with 7-for-11 shooting and Alabama State held off Mississippi Valley State for a 71-66 win Monday night.

Reginald Gee added 12 points for Alabama State (7-16, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference), Terrance LeFlore had 11 and Torloft Thomas 10. The Hornets shot 49 percent from the field and controlled the boards 42-34 to avenge a Jan. 9 loss to MVSU.

Trailing by two early in the second half, Alabama State took the lead for good during a 7-0 spurt capped with a 3-point play from LeFlore to make it 43-38. The Hornets later used a 6-0 run to stretch their advantage to 60-51 and held on from there.

Mississippi Valley State (4-20, 4-7) got 18 points from Marcus Romain. Isaac Williams added 15 points and Rashaan Surles had 10 for the Delta Devils, which forced 22 turnovers with five steals from Ta’Jay Henry.

Sports News
