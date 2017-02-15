Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Aldridge, Leonard help Spurs…

Aldridge, Leonard help Spurs rout short-handed Magic, 107-79

By TERRANCE HARRIS February 15, 2017 9:35 pm < a min read
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points and Kawhi Leonard added 22, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 107-79 victory over the short-handed Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

San Antonio’s frontcourt took advantage of a Magic team that was down a key player after newly acquired swingman Terrence Ross was unable to suit up because Serge Ibaka did not complete his physical in time. The Magic sent Ibaka to Toronto for Ross and a first-round draft pick on Tuesday.

Without the personnel to match up against San Antonio (43-13), the Magic were in trouble. The Spurs found mismatches all night and won their second straight heading into the All-Star break.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

San Antonio is in the middle of playing eight consecutive road games, with the final two on tap after the break.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Aldridge, Leonard help Spurs…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended