Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Allen free throws enable…

Allen free throws enable Texas to defeat Iowa State 67-65

By MARK ROSNER February 7, 2017 11:28 pm 1 min read
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Allen scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made two free throws with 7.2 seconds left, to give Texas a 67-65 victory over Iowa State Tuesday night.

Matt Thomas, who led Iowa State with 17 points, missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. Thomas finished 5-for-10 shooting from 3.

Shaq Cleare scored 12 points for Texas, and Andrew Jones added 10.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

The Cyclones’ Deonte Burton scored 13 points, and Naz Mitrou-Long had 12.

Advertisement

Iowa State (14-9, 6-5 Big 12) trailed the entire game until Burton made a 3-point basket for a 63-all tie with 47 seconds remaining. Burton was wide open after Allen blocked a shot by Darrell Bowie and Monte Morris secured the rebound.

Texas (10-14, 4-7) came right back and scored 18 seconds later when Cleare made a layup after Burton blocked a shot by Kerwin Roach Jr. But Cleare, fouled on the play, missed the free throw, and Burton tied it again on a driving shot.

The Cyclones put themselves in danger of getting blown out in the first half. They missed 15 of their first 17 shots, including nine of 10 3-pointers, and trailed 30-13 with less than four minutes remaining.

From there, though, Iowa State outscored Texas 16-5, making two 3-pointers, and trailed by a manageable six at the half despite getting outscored 20-4 in the paint.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Allen free throws enable…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended