Allen, Purchase help Hawaii top Fullerton in OT, 64-58

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 2:26 am < a min read
HONOLULU (AP) — Noah Allen scored 21 points and Jack Purchase hit two 3-pointers in overtime to lead Hawaii to a 64-58 win over Cal State-Fullerton on Saturday night.

Purchase drained a trey 14 seconds into the extra session when Sherriff Drammeh found him in the left corner. The Titans were within one when Drammeh found Purchase again to make it 54-50 with 2:32 to play.

Gibson Johnson had a blocked shot on Fullerton’s next possession and made a hook shot on the other end to push the lead to six. Drammeh made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to help seal the win.

Hawaii (14-13, 8-6 Big West) forced overtime when Drammeh made the first of two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to tie the game at 46 and Khalil Ahmad did not get a final shot off in time.

Both teams struggled from 3-point range from the outset. Before Noah nailed a 3-pointer, the teams were 0 for 11 and they finished the first half a combined 1 of 22. Noah had 13 points as Hawaii led 23-21 with no other player in the game scoring more than four points.

Tre’ Goggins had 15 points for the Titans (13-13, 7-6), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

The Associated Press

