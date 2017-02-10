Sports Listen

Sports News

Allen scores 21, Hawaii defeats Cal Poly 74-65

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 2:24 am < a min read
HONOLULU (AP) — Noah Allen scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Hawaii defeated Cal Poly 74-65 on Thursday night for its fourth-straight win.

Gibson Johnson added 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Rainbow Warriors (12-11, 6-4 Big West), who never trailed.

Allen had 13 points in the first half when Hawaii led 38-31. Victor Joseph had two 3-pointers and Jakub Niziol had another as the Mustangs opened the second half with a 9-2 burst to tie the game at 40. Ido Flaisher had six points as the Rainbow Warriors came right back with a 16-4 run to lead 56-44 midway through.

Ridge Shipley had 19 points for Cal Poly (7-17, 2-8), going 3 of 12 from the field and 11 of 15 from the line. Joseph added 13.

The Mustangs had four more 3-pointers and nine more points at the line but shot only 39 percent. Hawaii shot 51 percent and had a 46-10 scoring advantage inside.

Sports News
