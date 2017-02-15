Alston, Boston University beat Colgate 69-68

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Alston scored 21 points and had a pair of dunks in the final 17 seconds to help Boston University hold off Colgate 69-68 on Wednesday night.

Alston also grabbed 10 rebounds for his third career double-double. The Terriers (16-11, 11-4 Patriot League) led the entire way and had a 16-point lead in the middle of the first half.

The Raiders (9-19, 7-8) closed the gap to nine by halftime and kept the deficit within single digits in the second half.

Colgate trailed by seven with a minute left and scored 14 points from there but never got close enough to tie or go ahead. Jordan Swopshire’s 3-pointer at the buzzer closed the deficit to one.

Advertisement

Eric Fanning added 13 points and Max Mahoney scored 10 for BU.

Will Rayman had 20 points, Swopshire added 18 and Sean O’Brien scored 11 for Colgate.