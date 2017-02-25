Alston has 11 in 2nd OT as Temple defeats Tulane 86-76

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shizz Alston Jr. scored 11 of his 25 points in the second overtime, Mark Williams added 20 points and Temple pulled away from Tulane 86-76 on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak.

After Tulane’s Malik Morgan’s deep, buzzer-beating 3-pointer tied the game at 71, the Owls scored the first seven points in the second overtime. That included a 3-pointer from Alston, who then added eight free throw as Temple outscored the Green Wave 15-5.

Obi Enechionyia added 14 points and Daniel Dingle 13 for the Owls (15-15, 6-11 American), who led 36-28 at halftime. In each of their previous three losses, the Owls had a lead at halftime.

Alston and Dingle both had eight rebounds, with Alston adding five assists and two steals.

Cameron Reynolds had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Green Wave (5-23, 2-14) and Morgan had 14 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Tulane had a 7-0 run to go up by six with 3:44 left in regulation but Temple scored the last five points, tying it as Alston scoring from the lane with 9.5 seconds left after he corralled the rebound from his missed layup.