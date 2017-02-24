Sports Listen

Anaheim gets Patrick Eaves from Dallas for draft pick

By master
February 24, 2017
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have acquired veteran forward Patrick Eaves from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional second-round draft pick.

The Ducks announced the deal Friday.

Eaves has 21 goals and 16 assists in 59 games this season for the Stars. His 37 points are already a career-high in his 12 NHL seasons, and he has 11 power-play goals.

Anaheim is the sixth NHL franchise for Eaves, who has been in Dallas since 2014.

The Ducks gave up a conditional second-round draft pick acquired in their trade of goalie Frederik Andersen to Toronto last summer.

Anaheim is in need of goal-scoring threats and veteran tenacity, particularly while Antoine Vermette is under a 10-game suspension.

Eaves’ 21 goals are more than every Anaheim player this season except Rickard Rakell.

