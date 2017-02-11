Anderson has 33-save shutout in return to Senators lineup

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Craig Anderson made his first start in 69 days and turned aside 33 shots as the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Islanders 3-0 on Saturday.

Anderson left the club in early December to be with his wife, Nicholle, who is battling cancer, and returned to practice last week.

The shutout was the fourth of the season for Anderson in just 20 games and eighth of the season for the Senators. Mike Condon has the other four. The win is the second straight for the Senators.

Mark Stone, Zack Smith and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators (29-18-6), who now have six goals in their past two games after being outscored 10-0 in the two previous games.

Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for the Islanders (24-19-10) in his eighth start in the past nine games. It was just the second regulation loss for the Islanders in their past 12 games.