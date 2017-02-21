Sports Listen

Trending:

ShutdownHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ankiel says he drank…

Ankiel says he drank vodka before starts to tame anxiety

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 1:56 am < a min read
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rick Ankiel says he drank vodka before his first two starts in 2001 to quell anxiety after throwing five wild pitches in one inning during the previous season’s playoffs.

Ankiel detailed his experience during an interview with 590 The Fan on Monday.

Ankiel was an emerging star with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2000 before his ruinous postseason debut. He pitched the first game of an NL Division Series against Atlanta and became the first major leaguer with five wild pitches in one inning.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

The next season, he was “scared to death” before his first start against Randy Johnson and Arizona and says vodka “tamed the monster.” He pitched five innings and got the win.

Advertisement

He also drank before his next start but says “anxiety took over the alcohol” that time, and the yips came back. He says he didn’t drink before games after that.

Ankiel has co-written a book, “The Phenomenon: Pressure, the Yips and the Pitch that Changed My Life,” with Tim Brown, which is set for release April 18.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ankiel says he drank…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Collecting wastewater samples

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended