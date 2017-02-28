Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetBetter Buying PowerBRACTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP Source: Former Heat…

AP Source: Former Heat guard Norris Cole joining Thunder

By CLIFF BRUNT
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 5:56 pm < a min read
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to sign guard Norris Cole for the remainder of the season.

The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been signed.

Cole won NBA titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He helps fill the backup point guard void that was created when the Thunder traded Cameron Payne to the Chicago Bulls.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

The 28-year-old Cole has career averages of 7.1 points and 2.8 assists per game. He averaged 10.6 points per game during the 2015-16 season for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Advertisement

Cole, a reserve most of his career, should challenge for the No. 2 point guard role currently held by Semaj Christon.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » AP Source: Former Heat…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Testing Arctic capabilities in Alaska

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.