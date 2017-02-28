AP Source: Former Heat guard Norris Cole joining Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to sign guard Norris Cole for the remainder of the season.

The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been signed.

Cole won NBA titles with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. He helps fill the backup point guard void that was created when the Thunder traded Cameron Payne to the Chicago Bulls.

The 28-year-old Cole has career averages of 7.1 points and 2.8 assists per game. He averaged 10.6 points per game during the 2015-16 season for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Cole, a reserve most of his career, should challenge for the No. 2 point guard role currently held by Semaj Christon.