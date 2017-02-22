Sports Listen

AP source: Hawks acquire Ilyasova from 76ers for Splitter

By CHARLES ODUM February 22, 2017 10:39 pm 1 min read
ATLANTA (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to trade center Tiago Splitter to the Philadelphia 76ers for forward Ersan Ilyasova.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Wednesday night because the trade has not been announced.

The Hawks also will send Philadelphia a protected second-round draft pick. The 76ers have the right to swap another second-round pick.

Atlanta will receive scoring help for their front line as they attempt to improve their playoff position. They will return from the All-Star break in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Toronto.

The 76ers are 13th in the East, ahead of only Orlando and Brooklyn.

It was not known if the Hawks will make another move before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Ilyasova has averaged 14.8 points while starting in 40 of 53 games this season. Ilyasova, 29, spent his first six seasons with Milwaukee but has since been on the move. The trade to Atlanta is his fifth. The native of Turkey also has played for Detroit, Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Ilyasova, who can become a free agent after the season, was traded with a 2020 first-round pick by Oklahoma City to the 76ers for Jerami Grant on Nov. 1, 2016.

Splitter, a center earning $8.5 million, has not played this season due to hip and calf injuries. He also will become a free agent after the season.

Sports News
