AP Source: Nets acquire swingman McDaniels from Rockets

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says the Brooklyn Nets have acquired swingman K.J. McDaniels from the Houston Rockets.

The person says the Nets are sending a future draft pick to the Rockets, but details are still being finalized. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal would not be official until approval by the league office.

McDaniels has played in just 29 games this season, struggling to find playing time in Mike D’Antoni’s first season as coach. The 2014 second-round pick of Philadelphia was dealt to Houston the following February, and the trade clears about $3.4 million for the Rockets to upgrade their roster.

The Nets also waived guard Marcus Thornton, acquired Wednesday in their trade with Washington.