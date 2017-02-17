AP Source: Wings trade Odyssey Sims to Sparks for No. 4 pick

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Dallas Wings have traded Odyssey Sims to the Los Angeles Sparks for the No. 4 pick in the WNBA draft.

The Sparks also receive the 11th pick in the draft from Dallas. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because no official announcement has been made.

Sims was the team’s leading scorer last season, averaging 14 points while starting 30 of 34 games for the Wings, who were 11-23.

She was the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in the 2014 draft before they moved to Dallas.

Advertisement

The defending champion Sparks traded with the Connecticut Sun to acquire the fourth pick and Chelsea Gray last season. Los Angeles lost guard Kristi Toliver in free agency to the Washington Mystics, opening up a potential need for Sims.

Dallas now has the third, fourth and 10th picks in the first round.