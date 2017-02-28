AP Source: Wizards would sign Jennings if he clears waivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the Washington Wizards’ plans tells The Associated Press the team intends to sign guard Brandon Jennings if he clears waivers.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Tuesday night because nothing had been announced by the Wizards.

Jennings was waived by the New York Knicks on Monday after less than a season with the club.

The point guard signed with the Knicks as a free agent last summer for $5 million and one year.

Advertisement

Jennings averaged 8.6 points and a team-high 4.9 assists in 58 games this season, mostly as the backup to Derrick Rose.

The interest between Jennings and Washington was first reported by Yahoo Sports.