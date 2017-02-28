Sports Listen

President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

AP Source: Wizards would sign Jennings if he clears waivers

By HOWARD FENDRICH
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 9:04 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — A person familiar with the Washington Wizards’ plans tells The Associated Press the team intends to sign guard Brandon Jennings if he clears waivers.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Tuesday night because nothing had been announced by the Wizards.

Jennings was waived by the New York Knicks on Monday after less than a season with the club.

The point guard signed with the Knicks as a free agent last summer for $5 million and one year.

Jennings averaged 8.6 points and a team-high 4.9 assists in 58 games this season, mostly as the backup to Derrick Rose.

The interest between Jennings and Washington was first reported by Yahoo Sports.

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

