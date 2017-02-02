Sports Listen

AP Sources: Bettman, Fehr, Bach to meet on NHL and Olympics

By LARRY LAGE February 2, 2017 4:38 pm < a min read
Two people familiar with the gathering say key decision-makers are meeting Friday regarding the NHL’s participation in the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

A person, who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an announcement was not made about the development, says the International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation requested the meeting.

The person says IOC President Thomas Bach, IIHF President Rene Fasel, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players Association Executive Director Don Fehr will gather to discuss the 2018 Games for the first time.

Fasel has met with Bettman and Fehr, trying to make sure the best hockey players in the world compete in a sixth straight Olympics.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said last weekend league owners are leaning against it .

